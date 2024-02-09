NEET UG 2024 application form out at neet.ntaonline.in, check dates, how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 application form out

NEET UG 2024 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024). Medical aspirants who were eagerly waiting for the application forms can now submit their application forms at the official website of NEET, neet.ntaonline.in. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will remain active till March 9.

According to the official website, the online application window will remain active between February 9 and March 9. Candidates will make successful transactions of application fees through credit/debit card/net banking and UPI by March 9. As of now, the testing agency has not informed about the correction window. After the closure of the application process, the dates for the correction will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to carefully read the information bulletin and then apply for the application form.

How to apply?

To apply for NEET (UG) - 2024, candidates are required to use the "Online" mode by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The submission of the Online Application Form is solely accessible through the NTA website mentioned above, and applications in any other mode will not be entertained.

Each candidate should submit only one application. Candidates must adhere strictly to the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Failure to comply with these instructions will result in the summary disqualification of the candidate.

Candidates are responsible for ensuring that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form belong to them or their Parents/Guardians. All communication and information from NTA will be sent via e-mail to the registered e-mail address or through SMS to the registered Mobile Number. NTA will not be held accountable for any discrepancies arising from incorrect credentials. Candidates need to stay informed and follow the guidelines provided for a successful application process.

Application Fee

General/NRI - Rs. 1700/-

General/NRI - Rs. 1700/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL - Rs. 1600/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender - Rs. 1000/-

Apply online