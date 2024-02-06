Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
  5. NEET UG 2024 application form expected this week, check details

NEET UG 2024 application form expected this week, check details

NEET UG 2024 application form is expected to be released this week. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet not confirmed the release date of the official NEET UG 2024 bulletin and application form. Medical aspirants should stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 12:06 IST
NEET UG 2024 application form likely to release this week.
Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 application form likely to release this week.

NEET UG 2024 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. A few days back the agency announced the NEET UG 2024 exam date. However, the agency has yet not announced the UG medical exam registration date and the start of the application process. 

According to the latest announcement, the NEET UG 2024 exam will be conducted this year on May 5. The purpose of this exam is to enroll candidates in MBBS, BDS, and other allied programs in the country. NTA is expected to release the application form this week. 

Once the NEET UG 2024 application forms are out, the undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to apply online at neet.nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2024 exam pattern and syllabus will also be uploaded along with the registration date. The exam pattern and syllabus are expected to remain the same. Any changes in the exam pattern will be informed well in advance and medical aspirants will get sufficient time to prepare for the changed pattern.

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification: 

To appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, the candidate should have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) education with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English as their core subjects.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 17 years old as of December 31, 2024 to meet the age criteria for eligibility.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2024 application form'
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself
  • On successful registration, fill out the application form with qualification details
  • Upload scanned photograph, and signature in the format specified
  • Pay the application fee through the online mode
  • Submit and download the application form for future reference

 

