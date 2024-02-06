NEET UG 2024 application form expected this week, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 application form likely to release this week.

NEET UG 2024 application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. A few days back the agency announced the NEET UG 2024 exam date. However, the agency has yet not announced the UG medical exam registration date and the start of the application process.

According to the latest announcement, the NEET UG 2024 exam will be conducted this year on May 5. The purpose of this exam is to enroll candidates in MBBS, BDS, and other allied programs in the country. NTA is expected to release the application form this week.

Once the NEET UG 2024 application forms are out, the undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to apply online at neet.nta.ac.in. The NEET UG 2024 exam pattern and syllabus will also be uploaded along with the registration date. The exam pattern and syllabus are expected to remain the same. Any changes in the exam pattern will be informed well in advance and medical aspirants will get sufficient time to prepare for the changed pattern.

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

To appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, the candidate should have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) education with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English as their core subjects.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between the age group of 17 years old as of December 31, 2024 to meet the age criteria for eligibility.

How to apply?