JEE Main 2024 Session 1 result to be announced on THIS date!

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results for Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2024) session 1. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the sources, the results for JEE Main 2024 for session 1 paper 1 and 2 will be declared on February 12. The results will be accessible by entering the application number and date of birth at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result will have the details of the percentile scores obtained by the candidate in each subject and the overall aggregate percentile score.

How to download JEE Main 2024 result?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2024

Click on the 'JEE Main 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the application number, and date of birth and click on the 'submit' button

JEE Main 2024 result for session 1 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

This year, a total of 12,25,529 students appeared for the NTA JEE Mains 2024 exam scheduled for January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Candidates will be able to download their results by following the above-mentioned easy steps. The agency has also started the registration process for the JEE Main Session 2 exam 2024. The last date for submission of application form is March 2. The exams for session 2 are scheduled for April 4 to 15. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.