JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key out, Raise objections if any, direct link here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The answer keys for the paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2 (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) along with the question papers and their recorded responses have been uploaded. Candidates who wish to submit challenges to the provisional answer keys can do so through online mode on or before February 8. The candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The agency mentioned that no challenge will be considered without receipt of the processing fee.

The payment for the processing fee can be made through a Debit card/Credit card/Net Banking by February 8, till 11.50 pm. The fee will not be accepted through any other mode. The received representations will be reviewed by the expert team. If the applied challenges made by the candidate are found correct, the answer keys will be revised and the final answer keys will be released by the NTA.

The agency will not inform any candidate about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final. Candidates can download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to enter credentials such as application number, date of birth, captcha code and then click on the submit button

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key will appear on the screen

On the same page, the candidates will find the option to raise challenges for answers where they might find discrepancies on the provisional answer key.

After doing the necessary steps, candidates are required to pay a non refundable fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key