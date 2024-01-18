JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam city intimation slip out for BE/BTech courses at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : NTA JEE Mains 2024 advance city intimation slip for BE/BTech out

JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Session 1 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main session 1 can check their exam centre details on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. To check the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for B.E/ B.Tech candidates are required to log in on the official website with their registered credentials such as application number and date of birth.

JEE Mains 2024 session 1 exam for B.Tech/ B.E or Paper I examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 22 Cities outside India. Candidates can check their exam city intimation slip by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 exam city intimation slip for B.Tech/ B.E or Paper I exam?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' JEE(Main) 2024: Download Advance City Intimation (Click Here)' flashing under latest news

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit' button

JEE(Main) 2024 Advance City Intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

When will JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit cards be released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2024 session 1 hall tickets for BE/BTech course three days before the exam. It is expected that the admit cards will tentatively be released on January 23. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not admit cards. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. Candidates can directly access the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 city intimation slip by clicking on the provided link. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1, he/she can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2024 session 1 city intimation slip