REET 2022 to be conducted in July, announces CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 will be conducted in July this year, announced chief minister Ashok Gehlot while presenting the state budget in the legislative assembly.

The number of posts for the REET recruitment has also been increased by the state government to 62,000 from 32,000.

Presenting his government's budget, Ashok Gehlot said that candidates who have earlier appeared in the exam will not be charged with examination fees.

