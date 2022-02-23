Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022: SC refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

Highlights SC has refused the cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such a petition creates “false hope”.

A plea was heard in court today (Feb 23), and it sought to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court thus rejected the cancellation of physical board exams across boards including CBSE, CISCE, State boards, and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The Court said these kinds of petitions are misleading and give false hope to students.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over. “This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar. “Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs,” the bench observed, reported news agency PTI.

The plea was heard in court today (February 23), and it sought to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26. The CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards now have a green flag from the Supreme Court to conduct the 2022 board exams in offline mode as scheduled.

