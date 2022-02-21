No board exams for classes 5, 8 in Haryana for both state, CBSE boards: CM Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE No board exams for classes 5, 8 in Haryana for both state, CBSE boards

CM Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on Monday.

The announcement comes amid protests from students and their parents against board exams.

The Haryana government will not be conducting board exams for classes 5 and 8, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. The announcement comes amid protests from students and their parents against the conduct of board exams for these classes. Khattar said that the board exams will be held from the next session. "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8," CM said.

As per the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, exams for both CBSE and the Haryana Board have been postponed for time being.

The protest was held on Sunday by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards. It was held at Leisure Valley in Gurugram.

“The proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from syllabi being taught in many schools. Students from a large number of schools are not familiar with this syllabus, and it is unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month,” said the protesting parents on Sunday, reported PTI.

The parents had also contended that after 650 days of school closures, it will be difficult to sit for the exams for children who are already struggling to overcome learning gaps.

