Reputed charity hospitals urged to set up colleges for affordable medical education: Mansukh Mandaviya

Medical Colleges: The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting with well-known charity hospitals has urged them to set up their colleges to provide affordable medical education.

Mandaviya recently held a meeting with around 62 well-known charity hospitals which have not ventured into providing medical education.

Meeting with well-known charity hospitals

Hospitals like Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Amrita Hospitals and Anandamayi hospitals attended the meeting. "We have urged these widely known hospitals to open up medical colleges.

The objective is to create more options for medical education for Indian students so that they do not go abroad for medical studies," Mandaviya said. In the meeting, they were learnt to have highlighted issues related to documentation and criterion of the government related to land and infrastructure among others.

Aim to provide affordable medical education

"We have relaxed some of the norms to enable these charity hospitals to open medical colleges," he said. The aim is also to make them provide affordable medical education and utilise their potential so young doctors can get trained by highly skilled doctors, Mandaviya said.

