7 New IITs established across India under Modi government and where they are located

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA The Indian Institute of Technology logo

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman, in her Interim Budget 2024 speech in parliament today, February 1, claimed that the central government has established a significant number of higher learning educational institutions. Here, we have curated a list of some new IITs that were established during the tenure of the Modi government.

List of new IITs formed by Modi Government

IIT Jammu: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu was inaugurated on 6th August 2016. In the initial phases, the establishment of the institute was done under the mentorship of IIT Delhi. The campus has been constructed in the village of Jagti, in Nagrota Tehsil, in Jammu district.

IIT Dharwad - The institute started functioning in July 2016 on a temporary campus, previously of the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in Belur Industrial Area, on the outskirts of Dharwad city. It was formally inaugurated on August 28, 2016. In the initial year, the institute offered B.Tech courses in three branches, namely, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering. In 2021, the institute added one more course in B.Tech, namely, Engineering Physics. As of 2022, the institute expanded to provide four additional courses to study, such as Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, and Interdisciplinary Sciences.

IIT Bhilai - It was inaugurated on August 7, 2016. The institute offers BTech, MTech, MSc., and PhD in various programmes. The institute is ranked 81 among the engineering colleges of India by NIRF in 2023.

IIT Goa -The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) started functioning in July 2016 in a temporary campus housed at Goa Engineering College (GEC). The institute offers BTech, MTech and PhD courses in various core and non-core branches majorly in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Mathematics and Computing.

IIT Palakkad -The Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT Palakkad) was established in 2015. It offers B.Tech. programs in four engineering disciplines, M.Tech programs in six specialisations, M.Sc. programs in three science disciplines, an M.S. (by Research) program in Engineering and PhD programs in Engineering, Science and Humanities & Social Sciences.

IIT Tirupati - The institute was formed in 2015 and is now the fastest-growing 3rd generation IIT located in Yerpedu, Tirupati. The institute offers a 4-year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) along with 2-years Master of Science (M. Sc), Master of Science (M.S.), Master of Technology (M.Tech - started in 2018), Master of Public Policy (MPP) & Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programmes in several engineering, science and humanities fields.

IIT Dhanbad - The institute was founded in 2016 while operating through temporary campuses.