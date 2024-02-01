List of 7 New Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) inaugurated by central government

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)

Today, February 1, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman presented interim Budget 2024 in Parliament. Addressing the developments in the Education Sector, she affirmed that the central government, under PM Modi's administration, has successfully established a total of seven new IIMs to date. Here, we have curated a comprehensive list of these new IIMs, marking a significant stride in the nation's educational landscape.

List of new IITs integrated by central government

IIM Visakhapatnam- This is one of the reputed management institutes in India, established in September 2015. It has been ranked 29th among the top 100 management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. The institute offers postgraduate and doctoral programs such as PGP, PGPEx, PGPDGM, EMBA, PhD, and MGNF. PGP is the flagship course offered by the IIM Visakhapatnam.

IIM Bodh Gaya - It is one of the third-generation IIMs in India, established in the year 2015. It was ranked 50th among the top 55 B-schools in NIRF Ranking 2023. The institute has registered 100% placements in 2023 with a 33% hike in Average Salary which has gone up to Rs.16 LPA.

IIM Sirmaur - The institute was established in 2015 by the government of India. It was ranked 98th among the top management institutes in NIRF Ranking 2023. The institute has achieved a 100% placement record, with over 125 companies visiting the company. The highest package closed at 64 LPA from different profiles.

IIM Nagpur - Indian Institute of Management Nagpur started its journey in the year 2015 under the mentorship of IIM, Ahmedabad. It's new campus was formally inaugurated by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on May 8, 2022. It was ranked 43rd rank in the NIRF Ranking 2023 with an overall score of 53.41.

IIM Amritsar - The institute was established in 2015. It was ranked 51st by NIRF 2023 under the Management category, 34th by Business Today 2023 for MBA, and 21st by Outlook 2023 for MBA (Government). The institute offers PG, doctoral, and various other courses.

IIM Sambalpur - It was established in 2015. According to NIRF 2023, the institute ranked 58th among the best Management institutes in India with a score of 50.90. The institute offers offers MBA, Executive MBA, PhD, and Executive PhD programmes. During IIM Sambalpur Placements, a 100% placement rate was observed for the year 2023.

IIM Jammu - The institute was established in 2015. It has been ranked 41st under the 'Management' category by the NIRF Ranking 2023.

