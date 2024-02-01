Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Budget 2024: Skill India Mission achieves milestones in Youth Training and Educational Expansion, says FM

Budget 2024: Skill India Mission achieves milestones in Youth Training and Educational Expansion, says FM

While presenting the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 in the parliament, the finance minister said that the Skill India mission has empowered 1.4 Crore Youth, Upskilled 54 Lakh youth and Propelled Innovation with 3,000 New IITs.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2024 12:05 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament. During the presentation, she stated, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3,000 new ITIs. A significant number of institutional higher learning, including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, and 390 universities, have been set up," said the Finance Minister. She also noted that female enrollment in higher education has increased by 28 per cent in the past 10 years.

In adherence to tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu before unveiling the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Murmu conveyed her best wishes, and the cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to approve the fiscal year 2024-25 budget prior to its presentation in Parliament.

The Interim Budget 2024, presented by Sitharaman, will be applicable for the initial four months of the upcoming fiscal year starting in April. This interim budget functions as a vote on account, seeking parliamentary approval for advance grants to cover the central government's expenditure.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Latest News