Budget 2024: Skill India Mission achieves milestones in Youth Training and Educational Expansion, says FM

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament. During the presentation, she stated, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3,000 new ITIs. A significant number of institutional higher learning, including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, and 390 universities, have been set up," said the Finance Minister. She also noted that female enrollment in higher education has increased by 28 per cent in the past 10 years.

In adherence to tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu before unveiling the pre-election Budget for 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Murmu conveyed her best wishes, and the cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to approve the fiscal year 2024-25 budget prior to its presentation in Parliament.

The Interim Budget 2024, presented by Sitharaman, will be applicable for the initial four months of the upcoming fiscal year starting in April. This interim budget functions as a vote on account, seeking parliamentary approval for advance grants to cover the central government's expenditure.