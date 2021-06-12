VITEEE 2021 result declared, here's how to check

Image Source : PTI/ FILE VITEEE 2021 result available at vit.ac.in

VITEEE result 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the result of VITEEE 2021 exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website vit.ac.in.

The exam was held in online proctored mode from May 28 to 31. The VITMEE result includes details like the marks and rank secured by the candidates in each of the sections.

How to check VITMEE 2021 result

Step 1: Visit the official website- vit.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials

Step 3: Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

Step 4: Your VITMEE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print for future reference

The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VITMEE for admission to its M.Tech programme offered by the different campuses of the university.

Latest Education News