VITEEE 2021 exam dates announced, to be held online from May 28

VITEEE exam 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the exam dates for VITEEE 2021. As per the schedule, the exam will be held online from May 28 to 31.

The interested candidates can apply online at viteee.vit.ac.in on or before May 20. The eligibility criteria remains class 12 or equivalent with 60 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics/ biology.

VITEEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'application process' link

Step 3: Create a new user account, with id and password

Step 4: Fill in the application form, make payment

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The paper will have a total 125 multiple choice questions on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and English. Candidates will get 40 questions per subject and five questions on English.

For details on exam pattern, application process, candidates are required to visit the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in.

