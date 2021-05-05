CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Delhi govt requests to review result deadline

Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10 result will be announced on June 20

CBSE Class 10 results 2021: The Delhi government’s education department has appealed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to defer the result deadline for class 10. The CBSE in its circular earlier mentioned that the schools have to submit result sheets by June 5, the education department in its letter said that to meet the deadline is quite difficult as school teachers were engaged in Covid-19 duties, and some of them are infected with virus.

“Keeping in view the ongoing situation, including its emotional ramifications, enforcement of lockdown and deployment of teachers for various duties, competent authority of CBSE is requested to kindly review the time schedule of the notification on the policy of tabulation of marks,” HT quoted additional director, education (exams) Rita Sharma's letter, as mentioned.

The principals of Delhi government schools have also expressed their concerns over the timeline. Sukhbir Singh Yadav, president of Principals’ Association of Delhi said that it is not possible to form a committee by May 5, following the CBSE's guidelines. “All heads of schools are of the opinion that nothing should be started in May. Many schools have been converted into vaccination centres and Covid care centres in Delhi," he said.

As per the CBSE circular, the board asked schools to upload the marks of internal assessment by June 11. The board's marking policy stated while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The result will be announced on June 20.

