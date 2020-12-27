Sunday, December 27, 2020
     
UGC offers over 100 open online courses for UG, PG students. Check list

​The University Grants Commission (UGC) is offering over 100 open online courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2020 18:45 IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is offering over 100 open online courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. According to the commission, the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) will roll out 78 UG and 46 PG Non-Engineering MOOCs courses in January Semester 2021 on SWAYAM platform. 

The list of courses is available at ugc.ac.in and swayam.gov.in. Students enrolled in universities and affiliated colleges may avail the credit transfer benefits from these courses. The UGC said the courses were beneficial for academic fraternity, working professional lifelong learners, senior citizens, and homemakers.

A LOOK AT SOME UG COURSES

Image Source : UGC

List of undergraduate courses offered by UGC

Image Source : UGC

List of undergraduate courses offered by UGC

Full List of 78 undergraduate open online courses

A LOOK AT SOME PG COURSES

Image Source : UGC

List of postgraduate courses offered by UGC

Image Source : UGC

List of postgraduate courses offered by UGC

Full ist of 46 postgraduate open online courses 

