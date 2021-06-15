Tripura TJEE exam 2021 deferred due to Covid-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE TJEE exam was scheduled on June 23

TJEE exam 2021: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has deferred the Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (Tripura JEE 2021) until further notice citing the present Covid-19 pandemic situations. The new exam dates will be released on the official website- tbjee.nic.in soon, as stated in the official circular. "The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam scheduled for 23 June 2021 is being put on hold due to unavoidable circumstances. The new dates will be announced on the board's website- tbjee.nic.in and in newspapers," the official notification mentioned.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23 through the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system. The papers were to be conducted in three shifts, the combined paper of physics and chemistry were to be conducted in the first shift of one and a half hour duration, biology and mathematics were to be held in second and third shifts of duration 45 minutes respectively.

The application process was earlier concluded on April 30. The candidates can check the official notice on tbjee.nic.in.

