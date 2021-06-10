CBSE to conduct webinar on 'Socioemotional well-being' during Covid-19 pandemic

Image Source : CBSE The webinar is scheduled to be held on June 10 between 4 to 5 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a live webinar on 'Creativity for Learning and Socioemotional well-being' during Covid-19 pandemic as a part of its Health and Wellness series. The webinar is scheduled to be held on June 10 between 4 to 5 pm, and will be broadcasted live in YouTube channel.

Chairman, CBSE Manoj Ahuja, eminent film personality Mohan Agashe, other dignitaries will discuss various issues of mental challenges being faced by students, learning aspects in the webinar.

CBSE has taken several new initiatives like launching a manual on mental health and wellness, DostFor Life app, among others to upkeep the psychosocial well-being and mental wellness of students during the pandemic. The manual on mental health and wellness is available to download at cbse.nic.in.

The board has also started the tele-counselling facility for students. According to CBSE, 24 principals, counsellors from board-affiliated schools will be available from Monday to Friday (9:30 am to 5:30 pm) to help students and parents to tackle mental challenges, other issues during Covid-19 pandemic. Students and parents can connect through the toll-free number- 1800118004.

