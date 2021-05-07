CBSE launches app for psychosocial well-being of students

Image Source : CBSE CBSE launches new app- CBSE Dost For Life

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new app, as part of its new feature for the annual counselling programme to start from May 10. The app will focus on new app for psycho social wellness of students of classes 9 to 12 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to CBSE, the app- 'CBSE Dost For Life' will have fearures like counselling sessions, time slot to connect with expert, suggestive course guide after 10+2, mental health and well being tips, corona guide, rap songs.

The students, parents from across the world can take part in the live counselling sessions to be conducted thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by the trained counsellors/ principals. The students can also choose any time slots between 9:30 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The app is available to download from the google play store.

Apart from the app, CBSE has prepared educative material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability,substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses. The audio-visual messages will be available at the official website- cbse.nic.in, and the YouTube channel.

The board has also released a manual for mental health well being which discusses the interplay of school, family and community for psychosocial well- being of students at different developmental stages. The manual has also dedicated chapters on dealing with the current pandemic and covid appropriate behaviours.

The students can download the manual through the website- cbse.nic.in. This year, there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located at Saudi Arab, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and USA.

