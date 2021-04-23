CBSE moves for more application-based questions for Classes 9 to 12

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CBSE to have more competency-based questions for classes 9 to 12 exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made modifications in the classes 9 to 12 exam papers. The CBSE circular on April 22 mentioned that the decision was taken to implement the competency-based learning as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

In its circular to heads of CBSE affiliated schools, director (academics) Joseph Emmanuel said, "While the overall marks and duration of examination shall remain same, change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends. Therefore, in the forthcoming sessions a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper."

"The National Education Policy 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote to competency-based learning making it more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively," the circular added.

According to the modified question paper for classes 9 to 10, 30 per cent of the questions will be competency based in the form of multiple choice questions, case-based questions, source based integrated questions or any other types. The objective questions will be 20 per cent, the rest 50 per cent will be short answer/ long answer questions.

For classes 11 to 12, the competency based questions will be 20 per cent, objective questions- 20 per cent, remaining 60 per cent will be short answer or long answer questions.

Bharti Kalra, Vice Principal, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector-8, Rohini said, "It is the need of the hour to move from rote learning to competency based education. It is in line with the New Education Policy to move from direct questions to application based/ case study based questions to gauge the real understanding and application of the subject in real life. This will develop the critical and creative thinking capacity of the students. Welcome and appreciable step taken by CBSE."

According to Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, "As per the recommendation of NEP, competency based education should be promoted and all practices related to same should be introduced. The idea is also to do away with rote learning as a part of assessment rather learning should be understanding based and competency based. This can also be ensured by having multiple type assessments through project based, MCQ based, application based and Hots etc. CBSE being a progressive and largest board of the country with its pro active approach has increased the weightage of such type of assessment from the next session. This is a welcome move."

Meanwhile, CBSE has cancelled the class 10 board exams, and postponed the Class 12th examinations till May 30. The board will issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1.

