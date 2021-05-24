CBSE begins tele-counselling facility for Board exam students

Image Source : FILE The toll-free number is 1800118004

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the tele-counselling facility for Class 10th and 12th board exam students from today.

According to CBSE, 24 principals, counsellors from board-affiliated schools will be available from Monday to Friday (9:30 am to 5:30 pm) to help students and parents to tackle mental challenges, other issues during Covid-19 pandemic. Students and parents can connect through the toll-free number- 1800118004.

CBSE has taken several new initiatives like launching a manual on mental health and wellness, DostFor Life app and holding series of webinars to upkeep the psychosocial well-being and mental wellness of students during the pandemic.

Students can download the manual through the website- cbse.nic.in. This year, there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located at Saudi Arab, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and USA.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams for Class 12 is likely to be conducted for only 20 subjects. The deliberations were made at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. A final decision on the matter is expected on Tuesday. According to sources, objective type questions will be framed for the students appearing in the examinations for major subjects.

Examinations will be conducted at home centres, however, invigilators of another school will be assigned duty, they said.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt not in favour of CBSE exploring options to conduct Class 12 exams: Sisodia

Latest Education News