'BJP has taken over India’s institutional framework': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo at Centre from Germany Gandhi said the Congress would respond by building what he described as a "structure of resistance" to counter the capture of institutions.

Berlin:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeated his charge that the BJP is taking control of India’s institutional framework, describing it as an assault on the country’s democratic system.

Speaking at an event at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, claimed that the Union government has turned investigating agencies into political tools. He alleged a quid pro quo in which sections of the business community support the BJP financially instead of backing Opposition parties.

He said there was a "systematic takeover of institutions", adding that agencies such as the ED and the CBI had been "used selectively".

According to him, there were "virtually no cases against the BJP", while most political cases targeted those opposing the ruling party. He further alleged that businessmen supporting the Congress faced intimidation, and argued that the BJP was using state institutions to consolidate political power, pointing to the sharp contrast between the ruling party’s resources and those of the Opposition.

Gandhi said the Congress would respond by building what he described as a "structure of resistance" to counter the capture of institutions.

“There is a direct attack on democracy,” he said, adding that the Opposition would find ways to push back. He stressed that the fight was not merely against the BJP as a party, but against what he termed its control over India’s institutional system.

On the INDIA bloc, Gandhi acknowledged that alliance partners were contesting against each other in some state and local elections, calling these “tactical contests”. He said the alliance remained united in its opposition to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“All parties in the INDIA alliance may differ tactically, but we are together on the core question of opposing the RSS worldview,” he said. He added that the alliance stood united in Parliament on laws it opposed, and argued that the struggle went beyond elections to an alternative vision of India. He accused the BJP of seeking to undermine the Constitution and the principle of equality among states, languages and religions.

Gandhi said many Indians rejected the vision of the Centre and the RSS, viewing the country as inherently complex and diverse.

"There are millions who believe India cannot be run by the will of one individual," he said, arguing instead for a model where the country functions through dialogue among its states. He contrasted this with what he described as a preference among some for a strong leader who sidelines debate.

He added that while many people supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a significant number disagreed with his ideology and vision for India. Gandhi said he believed that vision would fail and could lead to deep social tensions, framing the current political moment as a clash between two competing ideas of the nation.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. Earlier as well, the Congress MP had accused the RSS of capturing key institutions. During a parliamentary discussion on electoral reforms, he had alleged that the Election Commission of India was part of a broader effort to take over constitutional bodies.