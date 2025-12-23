Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya received Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore in liquor 'scam' case: Chargesheet According to a statement from the ACB/EOW, a comprehensive document of approximately 3,800 pages has named Chaitnaya Baghel as an accused in the alleged scam, which is estimated to be worth over Rs 3,000 crore. As many as eight chargesheets have so far been filed in connection with the case.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing on Monday claimed Chaitanya, son of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, received Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore as his share in the alleged liquor scam in the state.

The ACB/EOW submitted its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the alleged scam and claimed that Chaitanya was involved in establishing, coordinating, and protecting an extortion racket (syndicate) within the excise department during his father’s tenure as Chhattisgarh CM.

"Evidence indicates that Chaitanya, along with managing the proceeds of the crime at a higher level, received around Rs 200 crore-Rs 250 crore as his share,” PTI quoted the chargesheet as claiming.

According to a statement from the ACB/EOW, a comprehensive document of approximately 3,800 pages has named Chaitnaya Baghel as an accused in the alleged scam, which is estimated to be worth over Rs 3,000 crore.

As many as eight chargesheets have so far been filed in connection with the case.

The latest chargesheet offers an update on the ongoing investigation, including digital evidence pertaining to all individuals currently in custody. It also outlines the progress made in probing the accused.

Alleged use of network to funnel money

According to the chargesheet, Chaitanya Baghel allegedly used his trusted network to handle and transfer the proceeds of the scam orchestrated by businessman Anwar Dhebar’s team, funneling the funds to higher levels. It claims that he received his share through multiple firms owned by liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, moving the money via banking channels to family-run businesses and investing it in real estate ventures.

Investments through family and associates

Besides, Baghel is said to have acquired and invested significant amounts generated from the scam through banking channels, utilising the assistance of family, friends and associates, according to the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken Baghel into custody on July 18, following a raid at his residence connected to the alleged liquor scam. The federal agency stated that the scam caused a "massive loss" to the state exchequer while enriching the beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate.