NIA chief Sadanand Date likely to take charge as Maharashtra DGP, repatriated to parent cadre

Mumbai:

Sadanand Vasant Date is likely to be appointed as the next Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra. The central government has decided to relieve Date, who is currently serving as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He has been repatriated to his parent cadre Maharashtra.

The decision in this regard has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an official order on Monday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH:1990), DG, NIA to his parent cadre with immediate effect,” the notification read.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretariat, and Maharashtra government have been informed about this decision.

Who is Sadanand Vasant Date?

Before joining NIA, Date served as the chief of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), where he played a key role in counter-terror operations. Over the years, he has held several senior positions in the state police, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.

Date’s career also includes two tenures with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General. In addition, he served as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In recognition of his bravery, Date was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) for his courageous actions during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.