90% of students prefer online coaching over offline; 20% willing to pay extra for access to live classes: Survey

Image Source : PTI 90% of students prefer online coaching classes over offline

According to a survey, a majority of students across India prefer online mode of teaching over offline. The mode was specifically chosen in context with the preparation of competitive examinations.

Nearly 10,000 students, appearing for competitive examinations across categories including JEE, NEET, GATE, SSC and banking exams, were interviewed by the survey conducted by Gradeup - an education technology platform. These exams were conducted over a period of three months.

Online modes of learning for exam preparation was chosen by 90 per cent of students, over offline coaching classes, the survey revealed.

"The foremost reasons for this are the convenience of preparing from home and access to live classes where the latter tops affordability by 8 per cent," the survey said.

It further said, "Out of the 90 per cent of the students who prefer online modes over offline coaching, the majority are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

"Sixty-three per cent of them support preparing from live classes and significantly lower 29 per cent support the use of recorded lectures," it added.

Two biggest reasons for preferring live classes as found through the survey were interactive classes for instant doubt resolution and proper planning through a day-wise study plan.

"Twenty per cent of the participating students stated that they would even pay extra for access to live classes. This change has been observed in enrolments too," the report said.