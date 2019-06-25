JNVU Result 2019 declared for semester exams. Direct link to check exam result

Image Source : PTI JNVU Result 2019 declared for semester exams

The JNVU 2019 Results for semester exams have been declared by Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur today. Candidates who had appeared for the JNVU 2019 exam can check their result on the official website jnvuiums.in. Results for various UG i.e. Bachelor’s Programmes as well as for PG i.e. Masters degree programmes have been announced by the university simultaneously.

Students can check their JNVU 2019 Results through a direct link given below

http://52.172.14.165/jnvuiums/(S(kfv3bmtvmxtojv0hlbqpd3xy))/Results/ExamResult.aspx

Alternatively, students can also follow the below-mentioned steps to check their JNVU 2019 Results

How to check JNVU 2019 Results

1. Visit the official website jnvuiums.in

2. Click on the link that states 'Results'

3. Select your course and semester

4. Enter your exam registration number, date of birth

5. Click on submit

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

JNVU 2019 Results

According to a recent update, the Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released results for all the courses including popular ones like B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Sc, BCA, BBA, MHRM, LLB and LLM programmes.

Students should note that the result has been declared in the form of a scorecard, which includes important information about the student as well as the marks scored by them in respective exams.