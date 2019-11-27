SSC CGL 2017: final marks for CGLE released. Steps to check

SSC CGL 2017 Final Marks: Staff selection commission has released the final marks of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017 for the candidates who have qualified in Tier-III exam. Candidates can now check the final marks of CGLE from the SSC's official website.

How to check SSC CGL Examination 2017 CGLE final marks

1. Visit the SSC official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on “ Uploading of Final Marks of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017” link

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Click on the link to check Final Marks of CGLE 2017

5. Enter the registration number, password, captcha code and submit

6. Your SSC CGL 2017 marks will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Staff selection commission had declared the final results of Combine graduate-level recruitment examination Tier-III, 2017 on November 15.

