LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 releasing soon. Check expected cut offs, direct link here

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019

LIC Assistant Result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is all set to announce the LIC Assistant Result 2019 on its official website in this week. However, the corporation has not announced the result date officially. It is expected to be released by the end of this month.

Candidates who appeared in LIC Assistant Exam 2019 will be available to download their results from the LIC official website-- licindia.in, once it is declared.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 was conducted on October 30 and 31, 2019 at various exam centers to fulfill 7871 vacancies of Assistant Posts in Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, and Southern Zone.

The corporation will release Region-wise LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 on its website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates.

However, candidates will also be able to download LIC Assistant Result 2019 directly from indiatvnews.com once the link is activated on the official website.

LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 | Expected Cut-off

Section Expected Cut-off English Language/ Hindi Language 12 Reasoning Ability 27 - 30 Quantitative Ability 23 - 26 Total 57 - 62 (out of 70)

How To Check LIC Assistant Result 2019?

1. Visit the LIC official website-- licindia.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Careers'

3. Click on 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019' link and click on 'Next Page'

4. Click on the 'LIC Assistant Result Download Link' (once released for all regions)

5. Enter all the required credentials

6. Enter the 'Security Code' and click on the 'Submit' button

7. The LIC Assistant result will be displayed on the screen

8. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 | What’s next

The final selection procedure for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Prelims and Mains Exam. All those candidates who will qualify in LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 will be eligible to appear in LIC Assistant Mains 2019.

The corporation is yet not announced the exact date of LIC Assistant Mains 2019. Candidates will be able to check the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam Date after the announcement of the result.

LIC Assistant Mains 2019 will consist of objective tests for 200 Marks. The objective test will be online and will have separate timing for every section. The candidates will have to qualify in every test separately.

Also Read: LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 to be declared soon. Direct link to check here

Also Read: RRB, Railway Recruitment 2019: Bumper vacancies for 10th pass in railway without examination; check details