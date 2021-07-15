Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
  4. Students not to be denied admission in govt schools due to unavailability of TC: Sisodia

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 18:45 IST
Manish Sisodia
Image Source : PTI

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.

"It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Sisodia said at an online press conference. 

