Jharkhand schools closed today amid heavy rainfall, check when classes will resume?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jharkhand schools closed today amid heavy rainfall

In view of incessant rainfall in various parts of Jharkhand, schools in the Kolhan region are closed today, October 25. Various parts across the state are expected to experience heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Dana. The weather forecast department has issued an orange alert for the West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts. Schools in Jamshedpur are also closed today.

Schools in THESE districts of Jharkhand are closed

According to the official order, all schools including government, non-government, aided, unaided and private schools from Kindergarten to class 12 in West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts under the Kolhan division will remain closed on October 25. This closure is due to heavy rainfall and an alert issued by IMD, Ranchi under the influence of Cyclonic Storm Dana.

Notably, due to the storm, all schools and colleges in Odisha and West Bengal have already been closed for 3 days. Following the directive, schools will resume on October 28. However, the holidays may get extended in case IMD issues a red or yellow alert. Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective school authorities for updates.

Weather update

According to the Meteorological Department, Heavy rain is expected in Jharkhand today, especially in the southeastern areas, due to Cyclone Dana. The department has also a heavy rain warning in the southwestern and central parts. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in many areas of Jharkhand from Thursday night due to the effect of Dana. Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange' alert for Friday in the Kolhan region, which includes West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum districts.

The landfall process of cyclone "Dana" between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port of Odisha will continue from 12:45 am to 5:30 am to 6:00 am. The wind speed is gradually increasing and can cross 120 kmph.