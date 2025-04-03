Mamata Banerjee faces backlash as Supreme Court sacks 26,000 teachers in Bengal, BJP demands resignation The Supreme Court has annulled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and staff in West Bengal’s state-run schools, citing corruption in the recruitment process. The BJP has blamed CM Mamata Banerjee for the crisis, demanding her resignation, while the TMC has vowed to explore legal options.

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, calling the recruitment process “vitiated and tainted.” The verdict has triggered a political firestorm, with the BJP holding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the crisis, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) pledged to explore legal options.

Shortly after the ruling, West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused Banerjee of presiding over “massive corruption” in teacher recruitment and demanded her resignation. "The sole responsibility for this corruption lies with the failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial. The Supreme Court has exposed how, under her rule, the merit of educated youth was sold for money!" Majumdar posted on X.

In a video statement, he expressed solidarity with the deserving candidates who had earned their jobs on merit but were now facing the consequences of a flawed system. "The corrupt Mamata Banerjee government must answer to the families of these teachers," he said.

Teachers devastated, question future prospects

The ruling has left thousands of affected teachers in despair. Many had been protesting in Kolkata for months, urging the courts to validate their appointments. "We qualified in the 2016 SSC exams. But due to corruption in the recruitment process, our entire world has come crashing down," said one teacher, breaking down in tears.

Others expressed concerns over their age eligibility for future recruitment. "We are being told to reappear for exams, but many of us have already crossed the age limit. What happens to us now?" a candidate asked.

Mamata: ‘Can’t accept verdict, but will abide by it’

Banerjee, addressing the press, expressed her dissatisfaction with the ruling but said her government would comply. "While I have the highest respect for the judiciary, I cannot accept this verdict from a humanitarian perspective," she said, adding that her administration would explore all legal options.

She also accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise Bengal’s education system and questioned why BJP leaders were not held accountable in recruitment scams like Vyapam. Banerjee assured the affected teachers that she would meet them personally. "I will tell them not to lose hope," she said.

Court orders fresh selection process

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court verdict annulling the appointments. However, it ruled that the dismissed teachers would not have to return their salaries. The state has been directed to conduct a fresh selection process within three months. The court also made an exception for disabled employees, allowing them to retain their jobs on humanitarian grounds.

The next hearing on the West Bengal government’s challenge to the CBI probe into the scam is scheduled for April 4.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)