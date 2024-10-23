Bihar school holidays extended due to Chhath Puja, check when schools will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar school holidays extended due to Chhath Puja

The Bihar government has extended the school holidays due to Chhath Pooja. The education department has issued a new holiday calendar on the instructions of the state government. According to the new calendar, there will be a holiday for four days from 6 November to 9 November for Chhath Puja. Earlier, there were only 3 days of holiday for Chhath in government schools. The decision to amend the holiday calendar has been taken after considering several requests from the State Primary Teachers Association.

Previously, the department announced holidays from November 7 to 9. However, November 6, celebrated as Kharna Puja was initially excluded. Following widespread opposition and demands from teachers, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the education department to revise the holiday calendar. Consequently, the holidays have been extended to four days, from November 6 to 9. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with their respective school authorities for more details.

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is an ancient Indo-Nepalese Hindu festival. It is especially celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Nepalese Autonomous provinces of Koshi, Lumbini, and Madhesh. In the northern urban areas, the Nepalis and East Indians celebrate this festival in cities including Kathmandu Valley, Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta.

It is a four-day celebration in the honour of Sun, which involves a long fast without water, and making offerings to Usha and Pratyusha, the light of the rising and the setting Sun, while standing in a water body. The prayers are dedicated to the solar deity, Surya to show gratitude for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth.