Delhi schools set for 'Bagless Days', DoE Issues guidelines to foster creative education

DoE's New 'Bagless Days' Guidelines for Delhi Schools

In a significant move, the Directorate of Education (DoE) released guidelines to implement 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi. In a circular, the department has instructed all school heads to implement these guidelines 10 bagless days in schools for students of classes six to eight. The objective of this initiative is to make learning at school an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students as outlined in the NEP 2020.

The guidelines have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020. The official circular reads,'' Activities may be carefully chosen so that the resources available at the school's disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities conducted during execution of Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc. may be included in bagless days''.

''Under these guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft canters, places of tourist interest and many more. They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage,'' it added, reported by PTI.