Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Delhi schools set for 'Bagless Days', DoE Issues guidelines to foster creative education

Delhi schools set for 'Bagless Days', DoE Issues guidelines to foster creative education

During the 10 Bagless Days, the students will have an opportunity to explore their learning areas such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skills; periodic exposure to activities outside school through visits to places/monuments of historical, meeting local artists, and visits to other institutions.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 16:13 IST
DoEs New Bagless Days Guidelines for Delhi Schools
Image Source : FREEPIK DoE's New 'Bagless Days' Guidelines for Delhi Schools

In a significant move, the Directorate of Education (DoE) released guidelines to implement 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi.  In a circular, the department has instructed all school heads to implement these guidelines 10 bagless days in schools for students of classes six to eight. The objective of this initiative is to make learning at school an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students as outlined in the NEP 2020.

The guidelines have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020. The official circular reads,'' Activities may be carefully chosen so that the resources available at the school's disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities conducted during execution of Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc. may be included in bagless days''.

''Under these guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft canters, places of tourist interest and many more. They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage,'' it added, reported by PTI.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement