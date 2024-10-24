Jamia Millia Islamia appoints JNU professor Mazhar Asif as vice-chancellor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDICAL Finally, Jamia Millia Islamia has filled its Vice-Chancellor post by appointing JNU professor Mazhar Asif.

Jamia Millia Islamia hired Mazhar Asif for the post of vice-chancellor on Thursday. This information has been shared by the Union Ministry of Education. Asif is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Languages. He will assume his new role for a term of five years. His tenure will last until he completes five years of tenure or reaches at the age of 70 years, whichever comes first.

''The president of India, in her capacity as the visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been pleased to appoint Prof Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU, New Delhi, as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,'' a ministry official said.

Asif, a JNU alumna, was a member of the drafting committee for the new National Education Policy, 2020.

About Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia is a public and research university situated in New Delhi. Initially, it was established in Aligarh, United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) during the British Empire in 1920. It moved to its current location in Okhla in 1935. It was given the deemed status by the University Grants Commission in 1962. The varsity became a central university by an act of the Indian Parliament which was passed on December 26, 1988. The varsity offers a wide range of programs, including engineering, management, and more.

(Inputs from PTI)