Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed till Nov 30 

In the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in Rajasthan, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 across the state, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. The state home department on November 1 had issued an order saying that educational institutions would remain closed till November 16.

The department on Tuesday issued the order extending the closure of the institutions till November 30.

Home Secretary NL Meena issued the order to this effect.

