Odisha schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from July 26. Check details

The Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 students from July 26. The decision will be applicable for both government and private schools, said Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education.

However, attending physical classes will be students' decision. schools will continue with online teaching for the rest including classes 10 and 12. The state government will soon issue SOP for the same, the Education Secretary said.

He also mentioned that the schools that are hosting matric examinations will reopen only after the exams are over. The classes will be conducted from 10 am to 1.30 pm in the schools.

