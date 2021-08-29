NTA NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key released: Direct link, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NTA NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key has been released at the official website -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NTA NCHMCT JEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) JEE 2021 answer key on the official website – nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The question paper and responses marked by the students have also been released along with the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key.

The NCHMCT JEE 2021 result will be determined on the basis of the final answer key. The scorecard will carry candidates' raw marks and all India merit secured. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

NCHMCT JEE 2021: How to download

Go to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Display question paper and answer key challenge NCHM JEE 2021’link Two login options will appear, choose the suitable one Fill in the required credentials and the answer key will appear.

NTA will now hand over the NCHMCT JEE score 2021 to NCHMCT. From there on, NCHMCT will be counselling for the admission of eligible candidates into BSc (HHA) courses.

