MP UG Admission 2021: Registration window reopened, check important details here

Madhya Pradesh government reopened the registration window for admission in UG courses.

The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has reopened the registration window for students to apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates who have passed the class 12 exam can register for UG courses online from the official website--epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

The second round of the application process will be open from August 28 to September 3. The first round of registration process for admission to UG courses in Madhya Pradesh was started on August 20 and it ended on August 25. More than 4 lakh candidates had registered for UG admissions in the first round.

Madhya Pradesh UG Admission 2021: Important dates

Meanwhile, the document verification process will commence from August 29 and will end on September 5. The application fees is needed to be submitted within the period from September 10 to 14. Candidates will receive their allotment letters by September 10.

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Online Portal, epravesh.mponline.gov.in. Go to the ‘Undergraduate’ section available on the homepage. Create your user ID and fill up the application form Pay the application fee and submit.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines to conduct the admission process for colleges from this year. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.

