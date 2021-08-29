Assam CM marks fake tweet claiming schools will remain shut till November

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out in a tweet about a fake message circulating on social media stating that schools will remain closed till November.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took it to his Twitter to bring it to everyone's attention that a fake announcement message has been circulating on social media stating that the schools in the state would remain shut till November when the schools are scheduled to reopen next month.

"A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non-opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. Assam Police, please file an FIR," tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Minister also attached the screenshot of the fake message being circulated. The message says, " "This is an important announcement that schools are not going to open from September. It is postponed to November as Covid-19 cases in the state are not yet controlled, further details will be announced."

The colleges and universities in the state will be reopened from the first week of September. This decision was announced by the Assam government after a meeting was held on August 26.

With inputs from ANI

READ| GATE Registration 2022 starts on Monday: Important dates, direct link, other details here

ALSO READ| MP UG Admission 2021: Registration window reopened, check important details here

Latest Education News