NTA National Aptitude Test 2021 registration open: Check important dates, exam pattern, how to apply

NTA NAT 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 on October 11 and the registration process for this Ability Profilier exam for 13 to 25-year-olds has started on Monday (October 11). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam from the official website of NTA -- nat.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for NAT 2021 is October 18.

NTA has said that with NAT 2021, the 'right candidates will be joining the best institutions that will give India her demographic dividend.' The exam will be held free of cost and purely for the benefit of all candidates. The NTA NAT 2021 exam will be held on two days for different age groups and NTA has given candidates the freedom to choose their own test centre.

NTA NAT 2021: Important dates

The NTA NAT 2021 Level 1 exam for children between the age group of 13 to 15 years and Level 2 for children below the age group of 16 to 18 years will be held on October 23. Level 3 exam for children in the age group of 19 - 21 years and Level 4 for 22 - 25-year-olds will be held on October 24.

NTA NAT 2021: How to apply

Candidates have to go to the official website – nat.nta.ac.in. On the Homepage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, 'NAT 2021 Online Registration.' Either click on New Registration or Sign In. Give all your details and start filling the application form. Upload the important documents as mentioned there and click on submit. Your National Aptitude Test, NAT 2021 form will be submitted. Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

NTA NAT 2021: Exam details

NTA has informed in the official notice that NAT 2021 will be held online and as an Internet-Based Test. Candidates can appear for the exam through mobile phones, laptops or any other device. It will be held for 120 minutes in 2 shifts on both days. The first shift is from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift is from 4 pm to 6 pm.

