NTA CUCET 2021 final answer keys released, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download CUCET 2021 final answer key at cucet.nta.nic.in

CUCET 2021 final answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys for the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam (CUCET 2021). Candidates can check the final answer key on the official websites- cucet.nta.nic.in, cucetexam.in.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) result has already been announced, candidates can check and download score card from the official websites.

CUCET final answer key 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website -- cucetexam.in Click on 'CUCET 2021' answer key link A PDF file with answer key will appear on screen Download the answer key, take a print out for further reference.

The CUCET exam was held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 in computer-based test mode.

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/ BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in 10 central universities.

READ MORE | CBSE Term-1 Board Exams 2022: Class 10,12 students can request schools to change city, says board

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: How to prepare for term 1 exam - 10 important tips

Latest Education News