Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NTA CUCET 2021 final answer keys released, here's direct link

NTA CUCET 2021 final answer keys released, here's direct link

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) result has already been announced, candidates can check and download score card from the official websites- cucet.nta.nic.in, cucetexam.in 

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2021 8:14 IST
CUCET 2021 final answer key
Image Source : FILE

Download CUCET 2021 final answer key at cucet.nta.nic.in

CUCET 2021 final answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys for the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam (CUCET 2021). Candidates can check the final answer key on the official websites- cucet.nta.nic.in, cucetexam.in

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) result has already been announced, candidates can check and download score card from the official websites. 

CUCET final answer key 2021: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website -- cucetexam.in   
  2. Click on 'CUCET 2021' answer key link 
  3. A PDF file with answer key will appear on screen 
  4. Download the answer key, take a print out for further reference. 

The CUCET exam was held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 in computer-based test mode. 

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/ BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in 10 central universities.    

READ MORE | CBSE Term-1 Board Exams 2022: Class 10,12 students can request schools to change city, says board  

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: How to prepare for term 1 exam - 10 important tips

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News