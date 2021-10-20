CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: How to prepare for term 1 exam - 10 important tips

Follow us on CBSE 10th, 12th exams will commence from November 30

CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for classes 10, 12 board exams. The first-term board examinations for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.

The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration and will be conducted between 11:30 AM to 1 PM. According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: Important preparation tips

- The OMR sheets will be available for download directly from the CLOUD. Exam centres will receive the question papers on the morning of exam in the encrypted format. Exam will be conducted for a time slab of 90 minutes.

- If there is any classroom work for the classes except classes except classes 10 and 12 then it should be completed in the time slot of 08:00 am to 11:00 am or 11:30 am. Once the exam is completed, the OMR sheets need to be submitted to the exam control room by 01:30 pm positively. In order to decode the exam pattern, revision is a must in last 30 days.

- The evaluation for the sheets will start from 1:30 pm to 5 pm. For the seating arrangement, there must be 12 students in a single classroom so that the Covid-19 protocols have adhered and the students remain safe.

- For a centre’s strength of 500 there must be one observer and if the strength exceeds 500 then there must be two observers. The observers will be appointed directly by the City Coordinator and in case of the city coordinator wishes then he/ she can change the observers in between as per the needs.

- Answer to the exam will be made available by 01:30 pm so that any subject teacher can easily check the exam in the OMR sheet. The evaluator needs to upload the number of correct answers.

- In case, the student fill wrong OMR Circle for an answer, he/she may cross that answer. An extra blank circle is provided in OMR for each question. Students may write the correct answer option number in the OMR extra circle, after crossing the wrong filled OMR Circle.

- The handwritten answer will be considered final if it doesn’t tally with a dark circle. Separate remuneration will be offered to the invigilator and evaluation.

- Evaluation for the exam will be done at the exam centre only and after that, the OMR sheets need to be sent to the RO CBSE by 5 pm on the same day of the exam. The information regarding the admit card will be provided soon.

- The students of classes 10 and 12 must appear for the term 1 exams conducted by CBSE. These marks will also be counted to declare the final result of classes 10 and 12 in April /May. Students will encounter MCQ type questions for the term 1 exams. The school will conduct the practical exam for Term1 of the candidates but the practical for Term II exams will be as usual conducted by the CBSE.

- The CBSE has divided the board exams of classes 10 and 12 in to two parts i.e. Term I from 15th November 2021 and Term II from March/April 2022.

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 (social science) followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.

CBSE class 12 exam will commence with sociology (December 1) followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10.

Psychology exam will be held on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.

The entire CBSE timetable is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. According to CBSE, the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

- With ANI inputs

READ MORE| CBSE Class 12 datesheet 2021 released, check term 1 exam schedule

READ MORE| CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam 2021 datesheet released, check schedule

Latest Education News