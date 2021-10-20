Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Term-1 Board Exams 2022: Class 10,12 students can request schools to change city, says board

CBSE Term-1 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it will allow students to change their city or exam center depending upon their current area of residence. Considering the classes were being held online and many students have relocated in the meantime, the board has allowed the candida to request for change of location, accordingly.

The CBSE has released the date sheets for classes 10, 12 board exams 2021-2022. The Term-1 examinations for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalizing the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

