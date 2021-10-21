CUCET result 2021 declared, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download CUCET 2021 score card at cucetexam.in, cucet.nta.nic.in

CUCET Result 2021: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) result has been announced. The candidates who have appeared in the CUCET 2021 can check their results by visiting the official website and download their scorecard.

The Central University of Rajasthan conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 in computer-based test mode.

CUCET Result 2021: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official website -- cucetexam.in Click on the link that reads, “View Scorecard” Enter your credentials and login CUCET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take its printout for further reference.

The National Testing Agency has also released the final answer key of the Central Universities- Common Entrance Exam (CUCET 2021). Candidates can check and download the final answer key on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in 10 central universities.

