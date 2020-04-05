Noida DM asks schools, institutes not to compel for fees during lockdown

Noida DM has asked schools, institutes not to compel for fees during lockdown (Representational image)

Noida DM has asked schools, institutions not to compel for student fees during the lockdown period. The Gautam Buddh Nagar DM further said that if people fail to submit fees for their wards during the COVID-19 lockdown period then it won't affect students' enrollment in the online classes. India is under a 21-day lockdown period after PM Modi announced it on March 24 asking people to restrain for going out of their homes and maintain social distancing as it was very important to contain the coronavirus from spreading further. India currently has over 3374 COVID-19 cases including 77 deaths while 267 patients have recovered. Globally, there are now over 12,00,000 coronavirus cases and over 64,000 people have died.

Since lockdown has affected the business of many, earlier, Noida DM has asked landlords in the district not to compel tenants for paying their monthly rentals and urged them not to ask them to vacate if they fail to make payment. The DM further ordered landlords to defer rent for a month. Coronavirus crisis in the country has hit hard on those people who are dependent on daily wages for their livelihood. Therefore in such times, the district administration, activists others are helping such people by providing them food, and essential commodities at this hour of crisis.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 65 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 161 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 24 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 445 15 6 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 105 14 10 11 Haryana 49 24 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 92 4 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 144 12 4 16 Kerala 306 49 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6 19 Maharashtra 490 42 24 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 20 0 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 57 1 5 25 Rajasthan 200 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 485 6 3 27 Telengana 269 32 7 28 Uttarakhand 22 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 29 West Bengal 69 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 3374* 267 77

The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

