Man shot dead in Prayagraj for questioning Tablighi Jamaat gathering amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : AP A man has been shot dead in Prayagraj for questioning Tablighi Jamaat gathering during COVID-19 crisis

A man has been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) for questioning Tablighi Jamaat gathering amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. As per reports, the deceased was shot dead at a tea stall in Prayagraj when he made a comment against the Tablighi Jamaat. The deceased has been identified as Lautan Nishad. People belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat are being criticised for gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin West at a time when the nation was going through COVID-19 crisis while people were being asked to maintain social distancing in order to contain coronavirus from further spreading. Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases currently stand at 227.

India COVID-19 infected patients tally has surged to 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 have been recovered. It's the 12th day of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, however, coronavirus cases continue to rise. The number of infected patients surged sharply following Tablighi Jamaat incident where close to 2,000 people had gathered for a religious event at Delhi's. COVID-19 cases increased after these people travelled to different states across the country.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ | Shab-e-Barat: Delhi Police urges people to stay at home on April 8 & 9 and follow lockdown

ALSO READ | Bhopal: Several vegetable markets shut after grocery wholesaler tests COVID-19 positive

Latest India News