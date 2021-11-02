NEET-UG 2021 should be held twice: AIR 1 Mrinal Kutteri

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT NEET-UG 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri

NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Medical Cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG 2021) should be held twice, and candidates appearing for such an important exam should get opportunities like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) aspirants. "NEET should be held twice, don't know the reason why the exam conducting agency, NTA is unwilling to give a second chance for medical aspirants," said the topper, Hyderabad resident Mrinal Kutteri. Mrinal shared the top position (AIR 1) with the Delhi boy Tanmay Gupta and the female topper Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra securing perfect 720 (100 percentile), the NEET result was announced on Monday (November 1).

Like others, Mrinal has no dedicated preparation strategy, but his love for subjects and inspiration to be into medical profession is behind his achievement. According to the NEET topper, "I only followed NCERT and Aakash study materials. NCERT books helped me in both the papers of biology and chemistry, while for physics, I refer to Aakash study materials. I also attempted a lot of mock tests which helped me to familiarise with the paper and test series."

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT NEET-UG 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri in a celebration mood with his family members

Though NEET was conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic, it did not affect his preparation. "The offline study is a bit hectic than online. As time spent for physical classes beyond the study hours can be used in digital learning. So I used the pandemic time for NEET preparation," the topper said.

Mrinal will now pursue MBBS from AIIMS Delhi and aspires to be a surgeon in future. "I wanted to be an army doctor, but gradually it shifted towards a full-time medical practitioner. I wished to be a surgeon after completing MBBS," the topper said.

