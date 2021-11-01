NEET-UG Result 2021 declared, how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET UG 2021 Result declared. Representational image.

NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency on Monday (November 1) released the result of the medical entrance exam- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The candidates can check result and download scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET. The candidates can check result at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to download the result

Login with application number/roll number, password/date of birth

NEET-UG Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

NEET-UG 2021 exam was held on September 12. The preliminary answer key for NEET exam was earlier released, and candidates raised objections to it.

For details on NEET result, counseling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

