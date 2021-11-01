NEET-UG Result 2021: AIR 5 Nikhar Bansal aspires to join AIIMS Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET AlR 5 Nikhar Bansal and his family

NEET-UG Result 2021: Agra boy Nikhar Bansal cracked the medical entrance- National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) in his first attempt securing All India Rank (AIR 5). Nikhar scored 715 out of 720 and secured 99.99 percentile.

Nikhar was delighted as he fulfilled his dream to be in the medical profession following the path of his family. His father Ajay Kumar Bansal is an orthopedic surgeon and his elder brother Shikhar Bansal is a third-year MBBS student. Apart from his family's inspiration, Nikhar was motivated by the selfless service played by the medical professionals, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Not only doctors in India, but the role played by medical professionals all over the world to save human life during pandemic hugely motivated me into this profession. I saw my dad, but the pandemic helped me to know more about this profession-- their dedication and skill," Nikhar said.

Regarding preparation, Nikhar said that he relied on NCERT books, test series, and course materials provided by Aakash Institute."The pandemic did not affect my study, as it actually helped me to get more time for preparations sans outdoor activities. Online classes by coaching institute and self-study played a role for my success in the medical entrance," he said.

According to Nikhar, NCERT is Bible for biology and chemistry, while for physics, candidates can refer to other available books in the market. "Apart from the regular study schedule, I practice test series till 2016 and attempted mock test. Thorough preparation is a must crack the medical entrance," he said.

For aspirants, Nikhar suggested not indulging in haphazard preparations rather concentrating on NCERT books and taking guidance from a well-to-do institute for preparation.

A buddy doctor, Nikhar wants to work for his motherland, but expressed his agony on the health system here. "If I could not get a good career prospectus here, will move abroad," the 18-year-old said.

Mrinal Kutteri has topped NEET this year with 100 percentile (720 out of 720). Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair bagged second and third position respectively.

