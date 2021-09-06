NEET PG admit card 2021: How to download

Follow us on NEET PG 2021 will be held on September 11

NEET PG admit card 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post-graduation (PG) admit card 2021 will be released on Monday (September 6). Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket today onwards on the official site of NBE --- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 11. The NEET Exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 18, which was postponed due to a rise in the second wave of Covid-19 cases across the country. Later the Board reopened the registration and edit window for aspirants in August 2021.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021 Download the NEET PG admit card, take a printout for further reference.

Candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitiser sachets individually at test centres. NBEMS shall encourage to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. The appearing candidates are also advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated April 9, for detailed instructions regarding adherence to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour at test centres.

READ MORE | NEET-UG 2021 will not be postponed: NTA

ALSO READ | #PostponeNEETUG: IWPA urges NTA, Education Ministry to defer medical entrance as exam dates clash

Latest Education News